Walk to remember

BENGALURU: Lalbagh is definitely a must-visit place in every guide book in Bengaluru. Commissioned by Hyder Ali in 1760, but eventually completed by Tipu Sultan, the park is spread across 240 acres of area. The bandstand, Botanical Garden Glass House, rose garden, Japanese garden, artificial lake surrounded by jogging track of about 3.5km are reasons this park receives a footfall of thousands every day. The park has some rare species of plants brought from Persia, Afghanistan and France. There are many old trees which have been labelled for easy identification.

“One of the mango trees planted by Tipu Sultan, is more than 250 years,” explains Chandrashekhar, Deputy Director, Horticulture. The horticulture department is soon coming up with section called Sunken Garden, which will have flowers that are grown in marshy land. Apart from the gardens and trees, another attraction for the visitors is the Lalbagh Rock, which is claimed to be dating back to 3,000 million years.

MN Krishna Rao Park, BasavangudiThe square-shaped park, which is spread across 25 acres, was named after Sir MN Krishna Rao, who was the acting Dewan of the Mysore state in 1941. Thinking ahead of his time, the park was designed for women and children. The park was put in place when, in 1940, Rao donated `40,000 from his personal funds. Situated in one of the oldest neighbourhood of Bengaluru, the park has many regular visitors, many of whom have been frequenting the space for decades. Most of the trees are said to more than five decades. “While some come for the fitness-related, others still come for the nostalgic value,” says Mansoor Ali, a historian who conducts heritage walks.

Madhavan Park, JayanagarA popular landmark in Jayanagar, the park might not have a huge spread like any of the other parks in the city, but it surely has turned into a hub for social gathers, protests and activities for the local residents.“Situated next to Kittur Rani Chennamma Stadium, the park is usually overshadowed. But there is more to the space than just a park. In addition to activities, there is also a walking trail which is usually used by senior citizens during their evening walks,” says Meghana Rao, a resident of South Bengaluru, and a regular visitor of Madhavan Park. “A favourite spot for many is the old Banyan tree which is close to four decades,” she says.