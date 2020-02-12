When east meets east

Simran Ahuja By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: An American man, an Indian raag and a Japanese instrument – Saturday evening at the Indian Music Experience saw a cultural amalgamation like never before. Recently in town for a lecture demonstration, performing artiste TM Hoffman showed an intimate, enthusiastic crowd how the Japanese stringed instrument koto and flute shakuhachi lend themselves very well to Indian music. He firmly states that the music he played does not fall under the fusion category, but is a “classical crossover” instead. Put simply, “it is a Japanese classical instrument with Indian classical music, where nothing is compromised. Instead, we only double their potential without diluting any salient features,” explains the Pennsylvania-born musician, who has spent over 40 years in Asia now.

Pointing to his instruments, Hoffman shares that he has been playing the same koto for 15 years and the same shakuhachi for over 40. One might liken the latter to the Indian bansuri but he explains, “This is open on both ends and is played vertically instead.” He goes on to show the five holes, four in the front and one at the back, and continues, “I have to keep changing the angle to get the right pitches.” According to him, the syntax of both Indian and Japanese language run parallel.”

So the raag and taal is the software of the music and the Japanese instruments the hardware,” he says, adding that the instruments are very versatile as well. “The shakuhachi can be played like two instruments: regularly or if I push the air from the other side, it resembles a tabla. The koto, on the other hand, can be played like the veena, sitar, meend, sarangi, santoor or so on,” says the ethnomusicologist, who did his five-year visharad in Hindustani classical music and was trained in North Indian classical vocal by Benares gharana doyan Ganesh Prasad Mishra.

“I like Indian classical music for its wide variety of melody and rhythm. There are different scales available and the rhythmic structures are not just vast but systematic too,” says the 68-year-old. During his lecturer demonstration, Hoffman enthralls his audience with vocal renditions of both Indian and Japanese classical music, admitting that he can sing in Bengali as well. “Sometimes, people find it confusing to see my play this music, since I’m neither Indian nor Japanese. People are also not used to two Asian things working together,” he says, adding that he would like to see people experiment more with the koto. Given the nature of his musical talent, it comes as no surprise that he refers to himself as Indian, Japanese and American. He says, with a smile, “My loyalties and energies are not divided but multiplied by three.”

In depth

Hoffman’s lecture demonstration was a part of the book launch of history of Sri Annamacharya Project of North America, which was founded by Dr Sarada Purna Sonty and her husband Dr Sriram Sonty. The book, SAPNA @32, looks at the origin and history of the organisation, which was conceived in 1987 to introduce Indian classical art traditions, Annamacharya and saint compositions and Carnatic music to the Western hemisphere.

“We address three levels: Students and the younger generation, the older generation who migrated to the States and the main staying American community,” explains Sarada, adding that in 32 years, they have organised 4,000 performances in USA, Canada, Mexico, Egypt, South Africa and Croatia as well. “Besides the history, the book also documents the names of all the performances and accompanying artiste names for these 4,000 shows,” she adds.