Aim at suburban rail in Tier-II cities: BSY

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Wednesday said that the government is working towards introducing suburban rail systems in Tier-II cities and it is pacing up the implementation of the project in Bengaluru. He said that the government is giving a push to suburban rail, high-speed rail and airport improvisation in Bengaluru under the Smart City project. “Traffic moving towards the international airport needs to be improved, and we will take financial assistance from the Centre to implement various schemes,” he said.

Inaugurating a three-day international exhibition and conference on smart and sustainable city solutions, Municipalika, he said that the government is also working towards 24x7 drinking water supply, scientific waste water treatment, rainwater harvesting, solar energy and environment protection.

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Commissioner B H Anil Kumar, who was also present, said that while Bengaluru is a cosmopolitan city with a large population, which is a boon, it has also become a challenge for the civic administration to offer the best quality of life. The 16th edition of Municipalika is being held for the second time in Bengaluru. Over 2,000 delegates from 300 cities and 150 from other countries are taking part in the exhibition. Representatives from government departments of other districts in the state too are participating.

Police keen on radar-based CCTV cameras?

Police officials were busy making notes on the latest CCTV and surveillance technology. “We have been working with police departments from across the country and installing CCTV cameras. The police here have shown special interest in radar-based cameras that are being used in Delhi,” said a representative from HikVision, which is installing surveillance cameras.