Home Cities Bengaluru

Aim at suburban rail in Tier-II cities: BSY

Police officials were busy making notes on the latest CCTV and surveillance technology.

Published: 13th February 2020 06:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th February 2020 06:56 AM   |  A+A-

local train, EMU train, suburban train

Image for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Wednesday said that the government is working towards introducing suburban rail systems in Tier-II cities and it is pacing up the implementation of the project in Bengaluru. He said that the government is giving a push to suburban rail, high-speed rail and airport improvisation in Bengaluru under the Smart City project. “Traffic moving towards the international airport needs to be improved, and we will take financial assistance from the Centre to implement various schemes,” he said. 

Inaugurating a three-day international exhibition and conference on smart and sustainable city solutions, Municipalika, he said that the government is also working towards 24x7 drinking water supply, scientific waste water treatment, rainwater harvesting, solar energy and environment protection.  

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Commissioner B H Anil Kumar, who was also present, said that while Bengaluru is a cosmopolitan city with a large population, which is a boon, it has also become a challenge for the civic administration to offer the best quality of life. The 16th edition of Municipalika is being held for the second time in Bengaluru. Over 2,000 delegates from 300 cities and 150 from other countries are taking part in the exhibition. Representatives from government departments of other districts in the state too are participating. 

Police keen on radar-based CCTV cameras?
Police officials were busy making notes on the latest CCTV and surveillance technology. “We have been working with police departments from across the country and installing CCTV cameras. The police here have shown special interest in radar-based cameras that are being used in Delhi,” said a representative from HikVision, which is installing surveillance cameras.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BS Yediyurappa Suburban rail
India Matters
The delegation will meet fruit growers in North Kashmir before reaching Srinagar. (Photo | PTI)
Batch of 25 envoys reaches Kashmir to witness ground situation
India has produced some of the greatest batsmen to have step foot on the cricket pitch, now let us take a look at the top 13 run-getters for the 'Men in Blue' in ODIs.
Check out the all-time top 13 run-getters for India in ODIs
Porunnan Rajan, wife Rajani, son Ragil and daughter Akshara. (Photo | EPS)
Man, who bought lottery ticket on way to bank for 4th loan, now Rs 12 crore richer
Fr S V Mathew Thuvayoor and other church officials accompany the bride and groom to the reception at the St Mary’s Orthodox Church hall in Adoor on Monday| Express
Kerala church organises wedding of Hindu cancer-stricken worker’s daughter

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This Tamil-speaking Sikh engineer created a home forest in Chennai
Delhi Elections 2020: Silent Protest In Shaheen Bagh Amid Counting Of Votes
Gallery
As the deadly coronavirus is spreading, authorities are trying to dispel the myths about the ailment spreading online. Here are the facts and realities that bust the myths on coronavirus.
Coronavirus outbreak: Myths and facts you must know
Eight of the nine women candidates fielded by the AAP in the Delhi assembly polls won, helping the party register a thumping election victory on Tuesday. (Photos | ANI, Twitter)
Arvind's Angels: Delhi Assembly to have 8 women MLAs. Meet them here
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp