Child goes under knife for complex surgery

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 5-year-old girl from Oman underwent a Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS) for rare dystonia disease, becoming the youngest patient to undergo the surgery.Nafiza (name changed) was diagnosed with the same disease, which is characterised by progressive abnormal posturing of limbs, with the patient being complete dependent on others for all activities of daily living.

Dr Kiran S Khanapure, Functional Neurosurgeon, Vikram Hospital Bengaluru said that considering the patient’s young age, challenges arose as the implants used are mostly for adult patients. A month since the procedure, there is significant improvement in her condition.

Bengaluru’s hospitals have been successfully treating patients with various conditions. In another case, Arthroscopic Latarjet (AL) surgery was performed for the first time in the city on three patients. Dr Ayyappan V Nair, shoulder specialist, said, “AL gives excellent precision in positioning the bone block and the blood loss is also minimized,”he added.

