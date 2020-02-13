Despite challenges, women journos make their mark

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Fair representation in the media is a critical issue for society as women working in journalism face challenges in this century many of them similar to other sectors, but some particular to journalism. These issues were addressed at a one-day seminar organised by the Karnataka Women Journalists’ Association in collaboration with the Karnataka Media Academy. Themed ‘Women in Media: Emerging Challenges’, the seminar saw the participation of several working and non-working women journalists.

“Amid several challenges like being trolled for voicing their opinions irrespective of being a centrist, leftist or rightist; facing threat calls for their reports etc., women are ensuring that their mark is being felt and that should continue with the next generation too,” said Santwana Bhattacharya, Resident Editor, The New Indian Express in her keynote address.

Senior journalist and Sahitya Academy award winner Dr Vijayamma spoke about how introduction of new technologies should not deter women in media but they must adapt to all of it. “There are several reasons why women are harassed, transferred and insulted by the management. They are looked down upon (and it is assumed) that they don’t know anything or can’t adapt to new technologies, timings etc. One must not lose courage but should continue in the profession,” she said.

Dr R Poornima, Editor ‘Hitayshini’, an online portal, presided over the function and CM’s Media Secretary N Bhringesh and S N Siddaramappa, Commissioner, Information and Public Relations along with senior journalists and members of Karnataka Women Journalists Association were present.