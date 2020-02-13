Head constable falls from 3rd floor, dies

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 59-year-old head constable attached to KSRP 9th Battalion died after he accidentally fell from the third floor of a police quarters in Parappana Agrahara police station limits, on Wednesday morning. The deceased has been identified as DN Mudre, a resident of police quarters in Choodasandra, who was due for retirement in six months. Police said that the incident occurred around 6 am on Wednesday, when he had gone to the terrace to check the water tank. It is suspected that he accidentally fell from the terrace and died on the spot.

“After he fell, an assistant sub-inspector noticed him lying in a pool of blood and went to check on him but Mudre had already died. Prima facie, it appears to be an accident and we are waiting for the post mortem report to know further details,” the police added. An unnatural death case is registered in Parappana Agrahara police station in this connection.