Mohammed Haris Nalapad arrested, out on station bail

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Mohammed Haris Nalapad was arrested on Wednesday by the Sadashivanagar police and released on station bail after his statement was recorded. Nalapad denied he drove the car which caused a accident that injured four. Speaking to reporters after his release, an emotional Nalapad said he was a “changed man” after a brawl at a pub in UB City in which he and his aides allegedly assaulted a youth brutally two years ago.

“I have changed myself after that incident. There has been a conspiracy to see that my bail is cancelled and to frame me in the accident case,” he said.Claiming that he was not involved the car accident, Nalapad said, “There were three cars and one of them met with the accident. I was in a car ahead of the one involved in the accident. In fact, I got off my car and ensured that the injured were taken to hospital. Their medical expenses were borne by me. My driver Balu was driving the car that met with the accident. He has been working with me for several years”.