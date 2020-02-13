Home Cities Bengaluru

Want to make Bengaluru 24/7 city, says Bhaskar Rao

Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao said the city police are gearing up to make Bengaluru a 24-hours city.

Published: 13th February 2020 06:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th February 2020 01:33 PM   |  A+A-

Bhaskar Rao IPS

Bhaskar Rao IPS (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao said the city police are gearing up to make Bengaluru a 24-hours city. Interacting with members of the Federation of Karnataka Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FKCCI) on Wednesday, Bhaskar Rao said, “We are sensitising our officers. If we lock down the city at 11 pm, all the good people will stay inside and all the bad people will be outside. Other aspects like transportation also need to be worked out to make it happen,” he said.

He also shared the plan to increase the number of Hoysala patrolling vehicles and bring down the response time to three minutes. “There are 285 Hoysala vehicles now and the average response time is about 10 minutes. We have given a proposal to the home department to increase the number of vehicles in the coming budget. IIT will help decreasing the response time to 5-7 minutes. If we have about 500 to 600 vehicles, the response time can be reduced to three minutes,” he said.

The city is set to get 17,000 cameras under the Nirbhaya Scheme and also a multi-storey advanced Control Room in the city Police Commissioner’s office. Replying to a query about migrants, Rao said that as Bengaluru grew, lakhs of people have moved to the city. “Lakhs of migrants are working in various sectors and there is no dearth of jobs in the city.

But at the same time, there have been incidents in which migrants have committed crimes. When we speak to accused in many cases, it was found that if employers had taken them into confidence, they would have not committed such offences. It is important that employers should take migrant workers into confidence and treat them as one among us,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
The delegation will meet fruit growers in North Kashmir before reaching Srinagar. (Photo | PTI)
Batch of 25 envoys reaches Kashmir to witness ground situation
India has produced some of the greatest batsmen to have step foot on the cricket pitch, now let us take a look at the top 13 run-getters for the 'Men in Blue' in ODIs.
Check out the all-time top 13 run-getters for India in ODIs
Porunnan Rajan, wife Rajani, son Ragil and daughter Akshara. (Photo | EPS)
Man, who bought lottery ticket on way to bank for 4th loan, now Rs 12 crore richer
Fr S V Mathew Thuvayoor and other church officials accompany the bride and groom to the reception at the St Mary’s Orthodox Church hall in Adoor on Monday| Express
Kerala church organises wedding of Hindu cancer-stricken worker’s daughter

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This Tamil-speaking Sikh engineer created a home forest in Chennai
Delhi Elections 2020: Silent Protest In Shaheen Bagh Amid Counting Of Votes
Gallery
As the deadly coronavirus is spreading, authorities are trying to dispel the myths about the ailment spreading online. Here are the facts and realities that bust the myths on coronavirus.
Coronavirus outbreak: Myths and facts you must know
Eight of the nine women candidates fielded by the AAP in the Delhi assembly polls won, helping the party register a thumping election victory on Tuesday. (Photos | ANI, Twitter)
Arvind's Angels: Delhi Assembly to have 8 women MLAs. Meet them here
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp