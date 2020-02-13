Want to make Bengaluru 24/7 city, says Bhaskar Rao

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao said the city police are gearing up to make Bengaluru a 24-hours city. Interacting with members of the Federation of Karnataka Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FKCCI) on Wednesday, Bhaskar Rao said, “We are sensitising our officers. If we lock down the city at 11 pm, all the good people will stay inside and all the bad people will be outside. Other aspects like transportation also need to be worked out to make it happen,” he said.

He also shared the plan to increase the number of Hoysala patrolling vehicles and bring down the response time to three minutes. “There are 285 Hoysala vehicles now and the average response time is about 10 minutes. We have given a proposal to the home department to increase the number of vehicles in the coming budget. IIT will help decreasing the response time to 5-7 minutes. If we have about 500 to 600 vehicles, the response time can be reduced to three minutes,” he said.

The city is set to get 17,000 cameras under the Nirbhaya Scheme and also a multi-storey advanced Control Room in the city Police Commissioner’s office. Replying to a query about migrants, Rao said that as Bengaluru grew, lakhs of people have moved to the city. “Lakhs of migrants are working in various sectors and there is no dearth of jobs in the city.

But at the same time, there have been incidents in which migrants have committed crimes. When we speak to accused in many cases, it was found that if employers had taken them into confidence, they would have not committed such offences. It is important that employers should take migrant workers into confidence and treat them as one among us,” he said.