Challan for violations only through authenticated cameras  

BENGALURU: Imagine clicking a picture of a traffic violation through the Public Eye application by the Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) and not having a single challan sent out to violators. According to senior police officers, a traffic challan can be sent out only if the information shared is taken from an authenticated camera or a police camera. For instance, none of the violators who entered the Bus Priority Lane on Outer Ring Road, which were identified using cameras installed by the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) inside 20 of the BMTC buses, have been booked since the lane was launched in November.

The Reason: Traffic violations shared by sources apart from traffic personnel will have to be verified first by sending out a notice to the vehicle owner. The owner will then visit the station to explain the violation and who the driver was. A challan is issued only after this. Pictures taken by citizens using the Public Eye app to report violations are ‘only an alert’ for the police.

“Pictures which are uploaded via phone or posted on social media will have to be verified by the officers and action will be taken after that. Direct action is not possible otherwise,” said a former traffic officer who did not wish to be named. This is the reason why violators go scot-free despite alerts by the public.

The incident came to light, after TNIE learnt that there was no data on the challans issued to violators on the Bus Priority Lane in the city, based on IISc camera inputs. It was found that none of the violators have been fined in the past three months through CCTV cameras installed on the buses. Around 20 buses plying on the route had cameras installed which was a pilot project by the Indian Institute of Science (IISc). “The data was shared with BTP. They have requested for time and place of the violation and the GPS record needs to be integrated with the photo,” said BMTC managing director C Shikha.

Former Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic) M A Saleem said, “Any challan can be tried in court, if not, then the magistrate. When the violation is raised by a citizen, a notice is sent out to the vehicle owner who will have to appear in person to explain who the driver was. Once verified, a challan is produced and if the answer is not convincing, then the owner will have to explain it to the court,” he told TNIE.

However, speaking to Joint Commissioner (traffic) B R Ravikanthe Gowda, “Every chargesheet can be challenged as it is the citizen’s right and we can prove our side in the court,” he said. When asked on challans not issued to bus lane violators, Gowda added that the BMTC is yet to share data with the department.