‘Every MLA, MLC must adopt three schools’

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a proposal sent to the government to be included in the upcoming state budget, Advisor to state government (Education Reforms) Prof M R Doreswamy has recommended the adoption of three government schools for development by MLAs and MLCs.

Addressing a press conference here on Thursday, Doreswamy said “In primary education, it is recommended to provide basic infrastructure including safe drinking water and toilet facilities. Besides, adoption of three government schools for development by MLAs and MLCs in their respective constituencies is proposed,” he said.

In higher education, Doreswamy has recommended that the selection process of vice-chancellors must be stringent and transparent. “In the interest of universities, it is the need of the hour that only accomplished academicians occupy the top post. Besides, introduction of skill infused undergraduate degree courses with enhanced employment opportunities and establishment of Centres for International Languages have been recommended,” he added.

Other recommendations

Meaningful celebration of public holidays, promotion of physical fitness and yoga among students, comprehensive education policy for six in North Karanataka covered under article 371(J) and similar areas in other parts of the state, online delivery of question papers to examination centres and the empowerment of disabled students among others.