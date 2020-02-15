A different kind of keto diet for weight loss

Joan Fondevilla Llevot By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The internet is flooded with options and methods to lose weight. With the plethora of information available, you can get easily confused. While choosing a diet plan, one needs to understand the reason for weight gain, whether it is medical issue (weight gain post pregnancy, PCOD, hypertension, thyroid) or is it a lifestyle issue (sedentary lifestyle) or genetic.

Once you have identified the source, choose the right diet plan suitable for your body and your convenience. After that, the challenge is to maintain the weight loss and here’s where most fail.Very-Low Calorie Ketogenic Diet (VLCKD) is the solution to this problem. The word Ketogenic or Keto comes from ‘ketones’, which are small fuel molecules that are produced in our body by the intake of low-carb diet. A Ketogenic diet is a low-carb diet, which can help in burning the existing fat reserves adequately. The VLCKD is a European medical treatment based on a ketogenic diet. It is defined as a diet of 800Kcal/day or less. It contains the daily requirements for vitamins, minerals, trace elements, fatty acids, and proteins. Carbohydrates are under 30g/day for women and 50g/day for men.

This diet is with no intake of fats and sugars while providing all the protein you need for your body to function optimally by way of its specially designed products. The VLCKD is an active way to lose weight. Clinical studies point out that the Ketogenic diet lost three times more weight than any other diet process. There are several reasons for that. You can lose weight preserving the muscle mass. The increase of ketones plays a key role in lowering blood sugar levels.

This works in two stages, the first stage is ‘Fast Weight Loss Stage’ and the second stage – Genetic Metabolic Adaptation & Lifestyle Stage. All food types are slowly reintroduced to the diet in accordance with the genetic test that every patient does. New dietary habits are developed, and this becomes the platform for maintaining the determined target weight. CLCK diet will help you reduce weight fast with many health benefits, especially with metabolic, neurological related diseases.

– The auther is CEO and Founder of ProGen