Eco-activist helps nab bird poachers

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Wildlife rescuer Nagabushan C S caught two people while they were hunting birds at Dodda Ammanni Lake in Hosakote on Friday. The accused have been handed over to the forest department. Nagabushan said that at 2.30pm on Friday, two people from Guntur, Andhra Pradesh, had set 16 traps for bird hunting. The duo are habitual offenders and used to sell the birds for `500 each. Based on a tip off, Nagabushan reached the spot and caught them. He called forest officials, who recovered the birds and took the duo into custody.