Fire breaks out in godown, 12 workers have lucky escape 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Altogether 12 workers of a furniture manufacturing godown in Sampigehalli had a narrow escape when a fire broke out in the godown on Friday. The exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. A police officer said that the incident occurred at 2.30am. One of the workers, Farhan, saw the fire and alerted the others, before they escaped. The emergency personnel doused the fire around 6.30am. A lot of materials, worth lakhs of rupees, stored in the godown was gutted in the fire.

“I noticed the fire when I woke up to drink water. Hearing my screams, the others woke up and we escaped. We have been working in the godown for the past four years,” said Farhan. The godown belongs to one Damodhar, a resident of Kodigehalli. The manager, Kabir came to the spot.

Kabir filed a complaint with the police alleging that that some people set fire to the dry garbage around the area which could be the reason for the fire. He further alleged that some rag pickers and local youths would smoke ganja around the area which could be another reason. Ravi, an eyewitness, said that the nearby residents tried to douse the fire as well.