Home Cities Bengaluru

Fire breaks out in godown, 12 workers have lucky escape 

Kabir filed a complaint with the police alleging that that some people set fire to the dry garbage around the area which could be the reason for the fire.

Published: 15th February 2020 06:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th February 2020 06:44 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Altogether 12 workers of a furniture manufacturing godown in Sampigehalli had a narrow escape when a fire broke out in the godown on Friday. The exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. A police officer said that the incident occurred at 2.30am. One of the workers, Farhan, saw the fire and alerted the others, before they escaped. The emergency personnel doused the fire around 6.30am. A lot of materials, worth lakhs of rupees, stored in the godown was gutted in the fire. 

“I noticed the fire when I woke up to drink water. Hearing my screams, the others woke up and we escaped. We have been working in the godown for the past four years,” said Farhan. The godown belongs to one Damodhar, a resident of Kodigehalli. The manager, Kabir came to the spot. 

Kabir filed a complaint with the police alleging that that some people set fire to the dry garbage around the area which could be the reason for the fire. He further alleged that some rag pickers and local youths would smoke ganja around the area which could be another reason. Ravi, an eyewitness, said that the nearby residents tried to douse the fire as well.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia. (Photo|PTI)
Country has changed, Cong needs new thinking: Jyotiraditya on Delhi loss
A memorial built for CRPF trooper Sivachandran by his family at Karkudi village in Ariyalur (Photo | EPS)
One year on, Pulwama martyr Sivachandran's son keeps asking about his father
Srinivasa Gowda (Photo | EPS)
13.62 seconds to glory: Kambala jockey breaks 30-year-old record 
19 years after her husband’s death, woman donates Rs 17 crore for charity. As he wished

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Land dispute leaves 30 families homeless in Bengaluru
Coronavirus: Indian embassy making efforts to evacuate countrymen from quarantined cruise ship
Gallery
From 1930 Cadillac V-16 Roadster from the US to a 1939 Buick Roadmaster convertible sedan from Canada, besides a bevy of other vintage four-wheeled beauties on Saturday rolled across the streets of Delhi as part of a mega event to promote motoring heritage in the country. (Photo | PTI)
Rare vintage automobile beauties from India and abroad steal show at car rally
Over 5,000 people, including women and children, gathered near the pencil factory in Old Washermentpet in Chennai and protested against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Population Register (NPR) on Friday. (Photo | Twitter @DennisJesudasan)
IN PICS: Anti-CAA,NPR protest turn violent in Chennai, 170 detained by police
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp