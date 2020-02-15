Home Cities Bengaluru

Flavourful treat for vegetarians

In order to break the myth that vegetarians don’t have enough options, Olive Tree Hall of West Fort Hotel at Rajajinagar has come up with their upgraded menu.

Published: 15th February 2020 06:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th February 2020 06:40 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In order to break the myth that vegetarians don’t have enough options, Olive Tree Hall of West Fort Hotel at Rajajinagar has come up with their upgraded menu. Keeping the goal of serving healthy food that will also satisfy the taste buds, they will be serving a wide variety of vegetarian spread, which could easily spoil one for choice. 

Giving a twist to your regular desi food, the starter section contains some revamped items like Reshmi Paneer, which is cooked with marinated paneer cubes along with vegetable stuffing in it and is later skewed. The starter section also offers Dum Aloo Paneer, Chinese Spring Roll and more.Keeping the menu strictly vegetarian, the chef has also introduced Vegetarian Chobra, which is a non-vegetarian delicacy. They serve it in two flavours – tomato and mixed vegetables.

In the menu, the main course will offer various Mughlai, Chinese and Continental options. While the waiting time for the food ordered could be longer than usual, it is still a good place for family meal. And to wrap up the whole fine dining experience, the chefs claim to customise the regular kheer out of any flavour to customer’s choice.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia. (Photo|PTI)
Country has changed, Cong needs new thinking: Jyotiraditya on Delhi loss
A memorial built for CRPF trooper Sivachandran by his family at Karkudi village in Ariyalur (Photo | EPS)
One year on, Pulwama martyr Sivachandran's son keeps asking about his father
Srinivasa Gowda (Photo | EPS)
13.62 seconds to glory: Kambala jockey breaks 30-year-old record 
19 years after her husband’s death, woman donates Rs 17 crore for charity. As he wished

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Land dispute leaves 30 families homeless in Bengaluru
Coronavirus: Indian embassy making efforts to evacuate countrymen from quarantined cruise ship
Gallery
From 1930 Cadillac V-16 Roadster from the US to a 1939 Buick Roadmaster convertible sedan from Canada, besides a bevy of other vintage four-wheeled beauties on Saturday rolled across the streets of Delhi as part of a mega event to promote motoring heritage in the country. (Photo | PTI)
Rare vintage automobile beauties from India and abroad steal show at car rally
Over 5,000 people, including women and children, gathered near the pencil factory in Old Washermentpet in Chennai and protested against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Population Register (NPR) on Friday. (Photo | Twitter @DennisJesudasan)
IN PICS: Anti-CAA,NPR protest turn violent in Chennai, 170 detained by police
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp