Flavourful treat for vegetarians

BENGALURU: In order to break the myth that vegetarians don’t have enough options, Olive Tree Hall of West Fort Hotel at Rajajinagar has come up with their upgraded menu. Keeping the goal of serving healthy food that will also satisfy the taste buds, they will be serving a wide variety of vegetarian spread, which could easily spoil one for choice.

Giving a twist to your regular desi food, the starter section contains some revamped items like Reshmi Paneer, which is cooked with marinated paneer cubes along with vegetable stuffing in it and is later skewed. The starter section also offers Dum Aloo Paneer, Chinese Spring Roll and more.Keeping the menu strictly vegetarian, the chef has also introduced Vegetarian Chobra, which is a non-vegetarian delicacy. They serve it in two flavours – tomato and mixed vegetables.

In the menu, the main course will offer various Mughlai, Chinese and Continental options. While the waiting time for the food ordered could be longer than usual, it is still a good place for family meal. And to wrap up the whole fine dining experience, the chefs claim to customise the regular kheer out of any flavour to customer’s choice.