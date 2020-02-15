Parisian Dessert bliss in the city

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Amandé Patisserie Boutique & Cafe recently opened in Indiranagar, loaded with an array of delightful sweet treats, cold shakes and a selection of savouries. Immensely popular for its dainty macaroons, you may remember Amandé from UB City, from where it has relocated to a new address on 100 Feet Road with a lot more on offer.The ground floor of this Parisian style café welcomes you with an attractive display of French pastries, artisanal chocolates, tea cakes, croissants, cookies and the best macaroons in town. While the first floor houses a hot kitchen and a seating area where you can relish freshly made croissant, panini or baguette sandwiches, pizzas, pastas, all-day breakfast preparations, Belgium hot chocolate and single-origin coffee sourced from Chikkamagaluru. Between the outdoor and indoors, this cosy café can seat around 19 people.

The dynamic duo behind Amandé are co-owner friends Venkatesh Raghu and Prashanth Shadakshari who hit upon the idea of venturing into the food space during their early studying and working days in Sydney. Venkatesh brings his marketing and business management skills to the table while executive chef Prashanth, armed with a Grand Diploma from Le Cordon Bleu Australia, applies his culinary skills to create the best desserts in town since 2012. The production takes place in an ISO certified facility in South Bengaluru and a large part of the desserts and confectionary is blast frozen and shipped across Indian cities for the rest of the country to enjoy.

The brightly coloured, ethereal to the tongue and visually attractive macaroons are available in different flavours of Mocha, Belgium Dark Chocolate, Pistachio, Blueberry, Passion Fruit, Choco Orange, Hazelnut and a few more. These delicate sandwich cookies with colourful thin outer shells are made of fresh ground almonds, egg whites, icing sugar and granulated sugar. You could opt to eat the macaroons at the cafe or take them home in custom gift boxes as you can with all the other products on display.

In the pastry and tea cake section, you will be spoilt for choice between the Sacher Torte, Mille-feuille, Opera, Caramel Hazelnut, Citron Mint, Madeleine, Financier, Tuscan Orange Cake and the Canelé. Then there are freshly baked croissants, Apricot Danish, Pain au Chocolat and an assortment of cookies which will nudge you to break your diet commitments. Wait, we are not done yet. There are French Tarts, Choux Pastry, Paris-Brest and artisanal chocolates like Grand Marnier, Salted Caramel, Gianduja and Belgium Dark Truffle. As in Venkatesh’s words, “basically, Amandé has everything you would expect from a French patisserie,” and we couldn’t agree more.