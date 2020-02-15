State of the matter

Home Cities Bengaluru

With pro-Kannada groups observing a state-wide bandh on Feb 13 to demand an increase in the reservation of jobs for locals in government and private sectors, city residents speak up on the issue

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: I firmly support reservation in education. But if the government has given one a chance to be educated, they must be capable enough of getting a job. I agree they will have tough competition from people who graduate from good colleges. The concept of ‘son of soil’ should be shunned immediately in Karnataka.

– Hemadarshini Viswanathan, HR professional at Global Tech Solutions 
It’s a case of politicising the issue than understanding the depth of it. Our education policy allows one to study in any state. That’s a privilege given by UGC and  NCERT. There is no harm in it. For foreign students, better regulation is needed where their visa is not extended beyond their course. As per migration of students from other states, the only solution is development of other states. Strict guidelines should be set for the hiring criteria. – Dr Dinesh N, Asst Professor, CMS Jain University

The bandh wouldn’t have taken place if the job market wasn’t in such bad state. The need for reservation is a fair request, but also tricky. Authorities should resolve tensions among the unemployed, but at the same time they shouldn’t make promises before having a thorough plan. – Sweeya Shekar, college student

If you look at states like West Bengal, Tamil Nadu and Kerala, it is an almost unsaid rule that offices and government units constitute locals as majority employees. The same should be applied here, especially since Bengaluru is the most welcoming city in India, with its opportunities and rapid economic growth attracting talent in large masses from everywhere. Migrants will only prefer to hire migrants, thereby diminishing the prominence of locals. – Rahul, investment banker and musician

If an individual is eligible, let them have the job, whether they are locals or outsiders. Once outsiders come to a state, they contribute towards its development. Limiting opportunities to locals will shorten the talent pool. Weaker sections of society may require reservations but hiring of a professional should be solely on the basis of merit.  
– Abhishek Gayen,techie
 

I don’t agree with locals demanding reservation It isn’t a need-based demand, but one of entitlement purely by virtue of being born at a place. Instead, a need-based system that considers caste and economic status would be better. There’s room for improvement but removing reservations altogether would be unfair to the needy.
– Anuksha Dey, student
 

