Summers with a bit of nostalgia 

With summer setting in early this year, arrival of summer fashion too, is not far behind.

Published: 15th February 2020 06:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th February 2020 06:38 AM   |  A+A-

By Monika Monalisa
Express News Service

BENGALURU: With summer setting in early this year, arrival of summer fashion too, is not far behind. Bengaluru-based designer Latha Puttanna’s summer collection, Marigold, is her way of welcoming summer with a bit of nostalgia.“The collection has a lot of floral prints like bougainvillea, marigold, jasmine, but all of them are quite understated. It comes as a team player to the costume. Just to add a little drama, I have also used frills,” says Puttanna, who took around six months for the preparation of the collection. Puttanna has used pure silk, pepper silk, chanderi silk, organdy fabrics as the base for hand-block print. “While growing up, we used to wear frocks made of organdy material. The fabric is stiff in the beginning but the more you use it, the softer the material feels,” say Puttanna, who wants to bring organdy back in vogue. 

Pic: Meghana Sastry

Usually known for her generous use of loud colours like red, hot pink, bottle green and hand embroidery, Puttanna has tried to shun away from her usual traits and got subtle with her collection. “I am a bit traditionalist when it comes to costume. Experimental fusions have not been my style but this time, I have tried digital prints and a lot of finer checks, which suits the summer season,” says Puttanna, who considers her collections fit for all occasions. Kurtas, sarees, trousers – she has something for all occasion. 

According to her, the idea of style is constantly evolving. These days, consumers do not like to have separate couture for different occasions. In the latest collection, she tried to get that versatility. “I have used a lot of pastel colours like light yellow, faded purple and greys. The collection is so versatile that you can team it up with tiny pair of earrings, a pair of sunglasses and you are good to go for brunch.

You can also team it up with a signature jewellery and be ready for an evening event,” says Puttanna, who calls this collection as one of her experimental pieces in her 25 years of career as a fashion designer. She says the idea behind trying out something new was also to cater to more people, while silk or hand embroidery is only for certain section of niche buyers. The collection starts from a price range of `6,500 and goes up depending on the intricacy of the work.Puttanna’s designed sarees have been donned by actor Priyanka Chopra’s mother, Madhu Chopra, actor Kreethy Suresh, Rashmika Mandanna and more. 

The latest collection is on till Feb 15, at Raintree Boutique, Sankey Road.

Comments

