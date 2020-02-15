Home Cities Bengaluru

‘We need to increase the per capita spend’

Bengaluru is one of the fastest growing cities housing more than two million IT workers.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bengaluru is one of the fastest-growing cities housing more than two million IT workers. However, the rapid expansion has led to a 6,000 per cent increase in the number of vehicles since 1990. And this humongous rise has led to the monstrous traffic.  Our city needs to excel in all parameters of social index – happiness, generosity, life expectancy, political goodwill, social support and cleanliness – while also being able to turn around all our infamous woes. One of the biggest issue to meet all the parameters is managing of traffic, which is a critical miss in our city – with the never-ending woeful infrastructure upgrade works making roads thinner, mountains of built material left unattended.

n Rohit MA
co-founder and managing
director, Cloudnine
Group of Hospitals, Bengaluru

Integrated traffic junctions to monitor and adjust the signal lengths as per density and flow to avoid pile ups, along with synchronised lights can make a meaningful impact on reducing idle time. Traffic management also, needs pollution management not just on the roads but also the pollution through households. While many housing communities, such as apartments, have their own investments on solid waste management, many of them should be availed to act as subsidiary waste management hubs around their neighbourhood than just for themselves to reduce management of such waste at the source.

We can do a lot more in improving our ability to tell the rich heritage and history that we are so proud of through better tourism management, community engagement and create global citizens. A wish for me would be to actively increase the per capita spend. Active engagement through all possible channels including political, sponsored, community and the likes should precede informal communication channels which exist today. 

SOLUTION: Bringing in a corporate structure where accountability and deliverables are top down and reconcilable should be able to bring in a lot of change and create meaningful impact. Report cards through citizen charters for delivering of infrastructure improvements such as gradient separators, flyovers, Metro, road works, etc should be discussed publicly and provided with avenues for active engagement and accountability rather than a black box operating structure as it exists today. 

