Anil Kumar out, BBMP to get new commissioner?

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a surprise move, the State Government on Saturday shunted out Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike Commissioner B H Anil Kumar.

Sources said that 1990-batch IAS officer Gaurav Gupta, who is Principal Secretary, Department of Commerce and Industry, has been appointed in his place.

The order was to be issued on Thursday but has been kept on hold perhaps in view of the Invest Karnataka event held in Hubballi, according to sources.

Anil Kumar has now been posted as Additional Chief Secretary, Department of Health and Family Welfare.

His transfer evoked strong responses from Twitterati with several of them questioning the government. “He was doing some good work. How can the government expect any kind of governance if they keep shunting out officers like this,” read a tweet.

Meanwhile, Dr E V Ramana Reddy has been appointed Additional Chief Secretary, Higher Education Department while G Kalpana was posted as Additional Chief Secretary, Department of IT, BT and Science and Technology in his place. Raj Kumar Khatri was posted as Principal Secretary, Youth Empowerment and Sports.