Cops arrest conman from Cameroon 

BENGALURU: The Central Crime Branch (CCB) police have arrested a Cameroon national for allegedly conning customers by offering to trade kidneys and cows online. The man, identified as Tah Bevarka Jaff, a resident of Kannur-Bagalur Main Road area in Bengaluru, would approach people saying he would offer Rs 4 crore to those would sell their kidneys, police said. He would also offer “the best prices” for jersey cows.

He posted advertisements in hopediaryformsltd.com, sellyourkidney.in and novelontradinggmbh.online, a senior police officer said.

If any person contacted him for kidneys or cows, he would collect money in advance and cheat them, the officer said. He said the recent arrest of six people who were in to a kidney selling racket had led to the revelation of Declan’s name. A case has been registered against him at Bellandur police station and investigations revealed that he had committed similar offences in Tamil Nadu and Kerala too.

It may be recalled that in perhaps the first such case in the city, a gang of six, including a Nigerian and two Sudanese nationals, had allegedly duped over 200 people by promising to trade kidneys online. The gang comprising Esene Lovely (29) from Benin city, Igueben Edo State, Nigeria, Mohamed Ahmed Ismail (24) from Khartoum, and Marwan Faisal (27) from Sannr, Sudan, Herendra Tripura (25) from Tripura and Kami Ranjan (21) and Jatin Kumar (25) both from Bommanahalli in Bengaluru had been arrested by the Banasawadi police six days ago. They had claimed to have been authorised by the World Health Organisation (WHO) and had misused the name of a super-speciality hospital and reputed doctors to lure gullible people seeking kidneys for transplants.