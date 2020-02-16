Double room for MEMU passengers

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a big boost to passengers using train services to commute between Bengaluru and neighbouring areas, the existing 8-car MEMUs (Multiple Electrical Maintenance Unit) have been expanded to 16-car MEMUs from February 17. The trains, which ran six days a week, will now be available regularly.

The trains whose capacity has been doubled: KSR Bengaluru – Mysuru – KSR Bengaluru MEMU (Train No 06575 / 06576); KSR Bengaluru – Ramanagaram – KSR Bengaluru MEMU (Train No.66535 / 06536); KSR Bengaluru – Whitefield – KSR Bengaluru MEMU (Train No 66542 / 66541) and KSR Bengaluru – Kuppam – KSR Bengaluru MEMU (Train No.66544 / 66543).

S Yogendra, member of Mysuru Rail Users, said, “The move will not just ensure comfortable travel for passengers, but will increase the number of daily commuters.” Sanjeev Dyamannavar, urban transportation expert said that the increase in coaches will particularly benefit IT employees, travelling between Bengaluru and Whitefield. “By ensuring the trains are now extended to Sundays too, people can now plan their official as well as personal trips accordingly,” he said.