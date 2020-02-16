SSLC preparatory question papers packaging inadequate, say schools

Ranjani Madhavan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: With Karnataka State Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) conducting the preparatory exams state-wide for the first time, schools have received the question papers from the board itself. However, they complain that the packaging is insufficient and could leave question papers vulnerable to leaks.

The papers were delivered to schools in transparent plastic bags, containing another black bag inside it and sealed with cellophane tape.“They have put the question papers in bags, similar to the bags we use to dispose garbage. The bag is not sealed with wax but with cellophane tape that can be removed by anyone. This could lead to tampering of question papers by agents who could leak it to students,” said a school headmaster, on condition of anonymity.

“It is bad on part of the department for lacking seriousness. They want to conduct the preparatory exam properly state-wide but have packed the question papers in a way that can be easily opened,” said another school headmaster. KSEEB director V Sumangala said, “Different modalities are used to deliver question papers for the 10th standard preparatory exam and the final SSLC board exam. All precautions have been taken to ensure the security in the transportation of papers. Each school may have a different opinion on the packaging and they must approach us if they have any issues. There are reasons for why we package them this way, which we cannot reveal.”

Minister seeks free bus rides for students giving exams , writes to DyCM

To reduce the travelling woes of students appearing for their SSLC and PUC exams, education minister Suresh Kumar has written to Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi to allow free bus rides to examination centres for students who are carrying passes. With this, students who may have to travel to examination centres away from their schools will not be charged extra. In a letter issued on February 15, Kumar said that it might be an inconvenience for students to pay extra money to travel to the examination centres which are not under the areas they have bus passer for. It would be helpful if they are allowed to travel for free to these centres if they show their hall ticket. They only have to carry their hall ticket and bus pass. The transport department will soon take a decision on this.