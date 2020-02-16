Violations hit dept’s revenue 

Preeja Prasad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The transport department has deputed a squad to catch vehicles illegally plying on a maxi-cab permit in the state. A recent meeting with Chief Minister B S Yeddiyurappa regarding the state budget, revealed that several vehicles with over 16 plus one seating capacity were plying on a maxi cab permit of under 12 plus one seating capacity instead of a contract carriage permit.

An inspection was going on in the past three days and a penalty of Rs 30,000- Rs 40,000 was levied on errant vehicle owners. The transport department now urges such vehicles to get their permits converted. The cost for a contract carriage permit is Rs 1,500 per seat every three months, while it Rs 750 per square metre for maxi cabs. “The violation has affected the department’s revenue and we are taking measures to ensure these vehicles convert their permits,” said N Shivakumar, transport commissioner.

With a target of Rs 6,602 crore for the financial year, officials fear that the department is highly unlikely to achieve its target as it is Rs 1,000 crore short as of now. “We will achieve at least Rs 6,400 crore by March 31,” said additional commissioner of Transport and Secretary, Hemanth Kumar. Vehicle owners have demanded that the tax for permits be reduced. Currently, there are 80,000 maxi-cab in the state while there are no vehicles running on a contract carriage permit of 16 plus one. Road tax, registration fee, permit fee, pending taxes and fines, driving licence fee and inspection fee at checkposts are the department’s major revenue sources. Commercial Tax Department, Excise Department, Stamps & Registration Department and the Transport Department are the main revenue-generating sectors for the state government among others.