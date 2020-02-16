Home Cities Bengaluru

Violations hit dept’s revenue 

The transport department has deputed a squad to catch vehicles illegally plying on a maxi-cab permit in the state.

Published: 16th February 2020 06:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2020 06:55 AM   |  A+A-

By Preeja Prasad 
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The transport department has deputed a squad to catch vehicles illegally plying on a maxi-cab permit in the state. A recent meeting with Chief Minister B S Yeddiyurappa regarding the state budget, revealed that several vehicles with over 16 plus one seating capacity were plying on a maxi cab permit of under 12 plus one seating capacity instead of a contract carriage permit.

An inspection was going on in the past three days and a penalty of Rs 30,000- Rs 40,000 was levied on errant vehicle owners. The transport department now urges such vehicles to get their permits converted. The cost for a contract carriage permit is Rs 1,500 per seat every three months, while it Rs 750 per square metre for maxi cabs. “The violation has affected the department’s revenue and we are taking measures to ensure these vehicles convert their permits,” said N Shivakumar, transport commissioner. 

With a target of Rs 6,602 crore for the financial year, officials fear that the department is highly unlikely to achieve its target as it is Rs 1,000 crore short as of now. “We will achieve at least Rs 6,400 crore by March 31,” said additional commissioner of Transport and Secretary, Hemanth Kumar. Vehicle owners have demanded that the tax for permits be reduced. Currently, there are 80,000 maxi-cab in the state while there are no vehicles running on a contract carriage permit of 16 plus one. Road tax, registration fee, permit fee, pending taxes and fines, driving licence fee and inspection fee at checkposts are the department’s major revenue sources. Commercial Tax Department, Excise Department, Stamps & Registration Department and the Transport Department are the main revenue-generating sectors for the state government among others. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia. (Photo|PTI)
Country has changed, Cong needs new thinking: Jyotiraditya on Delhi loss
A memorial built for CRPF trooper Sivachandran by his family at Karkudi village in Ariyalur (Photo | EPS)
One year on, Pulwama martyr Sivachandran's son keeps asking about his father
Srinivasa Gowda (Photo | EPS)
13.62 seconds to glory: Kambala jockey breaks 30-year-old record 
19 years after her husband’s death, woman donates Rs 17 crore for charity. As he wished

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Srinivasa Gowda (Photo | EPS)
'India's Usain Bolt' Kambala jockey Srinivasa Gowda says no to attend SAI trials
Hindu-Muslim don't celebrate festivals together since Modi came to power: Activist Wali Rahman
Gallery
Veteran Leander Paes' final ATP Tour match on home soil ended on a disappointing note as he and his partner Matthew Ebden lost to Indian pair of Purav Raja and Ramkumar Ramanathan in the men's doubles final of the Bengaluru Open here on Saturday. (Photo |
One last roar: Emotional scenes as Leander Paes' loses swansong ATP Tour match at home | Bengaluru Open
From 1930 Cadillac V-16 Roadster from the US to a 1939 Buick Roadmaster convertible sedan from Canada, besides a bevy of other vintage four-wheeled beauties on Saturday rolled across the streets of Delhi as part of a mega event to promote motoring heritage in the country. (Photo | PTI)
Rare vintage automobile beauties from India and abroad steal show at car rally
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp