Cops open fire at history-sheeter for damaging vehicles

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Rajagopalnagar police opened fire at history-sheeter Srinivas alias Seegadi Seena on Sunday, who allegedly vandalised 16 parked vehicles in Hegganahalli last week.

Seena, a resident of Kapilanagar, attacked police constable Veerabadrappa while trying to escape when the police went to arrest him. Listed as a history-sheeter by the Kamakshipalya police, he was involved in robbery and theft cases.

On February 5, an auto driver allegely abused Seena over a trivial issue. An upset Seena, along with three of his associates, came to the area and threw stones at five cars and 11 autorickshaws that were parked there. When one of the car owners, Suneel Gowda, questioned them, he was threatened.

It is also said that Seena was sexually harassing a married woman. When she brought it to the notice of her husband and the couple tried to warn him, he decided to damage their house. When the couple had gone out, the gang threw stones at the parked vehicles, a police officer said.