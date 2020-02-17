Home Cities Bengaluru

Locals’ efforts help increase Kannamangala lake storage

The residents pointed out that the lake is the primary source of groundwater for about 20,000 people living in the area.

Published: 17th February 2020

By Iffath Fathima
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Kannamangala lake, which was lying dead for a while, was brought back to life by the residents of the area. It has once again become a home to many trees and birds.

The lake, which is spread across 17.4 acre, had become a cesspool with the sewage water entering into the lake and none to look after it. The residents came forward to revive the lake and roped in the panchayat, MLA Arvind Limbavali, and also gathered CSR funds for the same.

The residents pointed out that the lake is the primary source of groundwater for about 20,000 people living in the area. But it had become a polluted lake with sewage water seeping in and large amount of waste being dumped on its bed. As the lake was not fenced, illegal activities used to take place around the lake.

“First we started removing the waste around the lake and then, with the help of the evenue department, had the area fenced, said PVKN Lingaraj URS, President of Force-GW (Federation of Resident Welfare Associations). A wetland was created where sewage from the villages would enter, and through natural filtration — over a period of 48 hours — the clean water would enter the lake. This apart, two miyawaki forests were created, which hosts 65 varieties of plants which include fruit trees, flowering trees, and medicinal plants and walkways and pathways made for people.

“So far, a total of Rs 2 lakh have been spent for the lake, which includes the contribution of residents, CSR and even the local MLA. The lake earlier had only a capacity of holding one crore litres of water, but with the renovation, the capacity has increased to nine crore litres,” said Lingaraj.

Manjunath Athreya, who was the team lead for rejuvenation work, said, “Earlier the water body was about 6 acres but now we have increased it to 10 acres. The groundwater was not available at even 1,200 feet, but now, water has surged to 400 feet.”

The team now plans to make a play area for children and an amphitheatre for the senior citizens around the lake. 

