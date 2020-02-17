Namma metro: Two lines to take off this year in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Altogether two stretches of Namma Metro’s 72.1-km Phase-II network are set to become operational this year, provided the trial runs start as scheduled. This includes the Yelachenahalli Road up to Anjanapura Township as well as the Mysuru Road to Kengeri line.

Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd managing director Ajay Seth told The New Indian Express, “The Anjanapura line via the Kanakapura Road will be ready for launch on August 15 while the Mysuru Road line will be operational on November 1. Trial runs on Kanakapura Road will start by April.”