Out of jail, history-sheeter killed in Bengaluru

A senior police officer said that Tabrej was in front of a tea stall, when the gang arrived on bikes at the spot.

Published: 17th February 2020 02:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th February 2020 01:44 PM   |  A+A-

Tabrej started running, but the attackers chased him for about a kilometer before butchering him.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 38-year-old history-sheeter, who was released from jail just two days ago, was hacked to death by a 10-member gang at KG Halli on Sunday in full public view.

The deceased is Tabrej Pasha, a resident of BM Layout in Kadugondanahalli. The police suspected the involvement of his rival Waseem behind the crime. The police got a tip-off on the movement of Waseem and picked him up from his house in the evening.

A senior police officer said that Tabrej was in front of a tea stall, when the gang arrived on bikes at the spot. Tabrej started running, but the attackers chased him for about a kilometer before butchering him. The passersby, alarmed by the sight of armed men chasing their victim, alerted the KG Halli police. But by the time a police team arrived, the gang had sped away, and the policemen shifted the body for postmortem.

Tabrej had been arrested by the KG Halli police four months ago as he was involved in an attempt to murder case. He was released on bail and Waseem, who came to know about it, hatched the murder plot. The police have launched a hunt.

RECENT MURDERS ON STREETS

February 11: History-sheeter Prabhakar alias Sakkare (28) was hacked to death by a gang and the accused confessed that the deceased was harassing the sister of one of the accused and was also trying to extort money from his mother.

January 31: Prabhu alias Appu, a resident of Kuvempunagar in Kamalanagar and an employee with a private cooperative bank, was murdered by Dhananjay alias Dhanaraj and Ramachandra.

January 22: A gang hacked Lokesh (34) to death in Chamarajpet. Lokesh was an associate of history-sheeter Cycle Ravi.

January 16: Abdul Matheen was kidnapped from Shivajinagar and murdered by a gang in Bagalur. The same gang had attacked and murdered Abu Sufiyan.

