BBMP commissioner denies transfer order

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The transfer of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike Commissioner has been put on hold for unknown reasons. According to a clarification issued by the BBMP, “Commissioner B H Anil Kumar has not yet been transferred and he will be continuing as BBMP Commissioner.”The New Indian Express on February 16 reported that Anil Kumar had been transferred and Gaurav Gupta, who is the Principal Secretary, Department of Commerce and Industry, had been appointed in his place.

The report was published based on the order copy which The New Indian Express is in possession of with the names of several IAS officers who were recently transferred. It also had the name of B H Anil Kumar in it.According to sources, the transfer might have been put on hold due to various reasons, including the assembly session that began on Monday and pressure from social media users. He will continue as the BBMP Commissioner until further notice.