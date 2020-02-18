Home Cities Bengaluru

‘Give details on construction applications’

During the hearing of a batch of public interest litigations, the division bench rejected the affidavit filed by the BBMP Commissioner over solid waste management in the city.

Published: 18th February 2020 06:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th February 2020 06:46 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Monday directed the BBMP to place on record the details of number of applications received in 2019 for grant of permission for construction of buildings in the city. In addition to this, the court has also directed it to provide the number of applications received in January 2020 also. The division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Hemant Chandangoudar issued this direction, while pointing out the unscientific disposal of garbage and the lack of measures by the BBMP to estimate the amount of garbage increase daily in the city. 

Earlier, during the hearing, the court had indicated that it would pass orders to stop giving permission for constructions in the city due to a lack of measures to process the garbage scientifically and the same is exposing citizens to risk. 

During the hearing of a batch of public interest litigations, the division bench rejected the affidavit filed by the BBMP Commissioner over solid waste management in the city. The affidavit was rejected by the court, as there are inconsistencies, and the facts and figures mentioned in the affidavit in relation to the generation and process of solid waste in the city do not match with the facts and figures submitted by the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board.

In view of this, the court directed the BBMP Commissioner to file a proper affidavit within a week. Meanwhile, the state is directed to clarify whether it has prepared a policy for solid waste management. 
Meanwhile, Advocate General Prabhuling Navadgi submitted that the state has intervened in the matter of solid waste management. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Women Army Officers in jubilant mood after the landmark judgement to grant permanent Commission to women in the Army. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Grant permanent commission to women officers in Army: SC to Centre
Athlete Bhavna Jaat who made a national record and qualified for Tokyo Olympic 2020 poses with her Gold Medal during the 7th National Race/Walk Championships 2020 in Ranchi Jharkhand Sunday Feb. 16 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Rajasthan girl sets new record in race walking, qualifies for Tokyo Olympics
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with UP Governor Anandiben Patel CM Yogi Adityanath and other leaders flags off Mahakaal Express during unveiling of various projects in Varanasi Sunday Feb. 16 2020. (Photo | Twitter)
Kashi Mahakal Express leaves Varanasi with seat reserved for Lord Shiva
Image of a Bangalore Metro train for representational purpose (File Photo)
Namma metro: Two lines to take off this year in Bengaluru

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Senior journalist and author Tavleen Singh. (Photo| Twitter/ @tavleen_singh)
In Conversation | Modi is the most isolated Prime Minister that I have seen: Tavleen Singh
Blind by birth, Manoj was getting ready to swim across Periyar river from Advaita Ashram to Aluva Manappuram. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
WATCH: Blind 11-year-old Kochi student swims across Periyar river
Gallery
Virat Kohli has become the first person from India to reach the 50 million followers mark on social media platform Instagram. Check out the top 11 celebrities with the most Instagram followers from India.
Virat Kohli to Deepika Padukone: Check out the most followed celebrities on Instagram in India
With the Indian voters strongly behind him, Sachin Tendulkar easily won the sports moment award while Barcelona superstar shared the award for the best sportsman of the year with F1 great Lewis Hamilton. (Photos | AP, AFP)
Laureus Sports Awards 2020 declared; Sachin Tendulkar, Lionel Messi win. Meet all winners here
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp