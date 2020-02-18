‘Give details on construction applications’

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Monday directed the BBMP to place on record the details of number of applications received in 2019 for grant of permission for construction of buildings in the city. In addition to this, the court has also directed it to provide the number of applications received in January 2020 also. The division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Hemant Chandangoudar issued this direction, while pointing out the unscientific disposal of garbage and the lack of measures by the BBMP to estimate the amount of garbage increase daily in the city.

Earlier, during the hearing, the court had indicated that it would pass orders to stop giving permission for constructions in the city due to a lack of measures to process the garbage scientifically and the same is exposing citizens to risk.

During the hearing of a batch of public interest litigations, the division bench rejected the affidavit filed by the BBMP Commissioner over solid waste management in the city. The affidavit was rejected by the court, as there are inconsistencies, and the facts and figures mentioned in the affidavit in relation to the generation and process of solid waste in the city do not match with the facts and figures submitted by the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board.

In view of this, the court directed the BBMP Commissioner to file a proper affidavit within a week. Meanwhile, the state is directed to clarify whether it has prepared a policy for solid waste management.

Meanwhile, Advocate General Prabhuling Navadgi submitted that the state has intervened in the matter of solid waste management.