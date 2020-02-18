Health inspector jumps to death in Ramanagara

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 38-year-old junior health inspector committed suicide by jumping from Sri Revanna Siddeshwara Hills in Ramanagara district. The deceased has been identified as Prashanth Kumar, a resident of Rukmini Nagar on Peenya. It is said that he was working as junior health inspector with the BBMP. Police said Kumar’s decomposed body was found at Sri Revanna Siddeshwara Hills early on Monday morning. “Kumar’s family members had filed a missing complaint with the Peenya police on Friday, after he had left home and did not return.

The police traced his mobile phone location to the hills and had sought the help of Ramanagara police. Though his vehicle was found on Sunday, he was not found. When the search began on Monday morning, his body was found. It appears that he jumped from the hill and committed suicide,” the police said. Though the reason for the suicide is not clear, the police suspect that domestic row might have led to the incident. The Ramanagara Rural police have registered an unnatural death case and are further investigating.