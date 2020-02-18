Home Cities Bengaluru

Inter-varsity yoga centre to come up at BU soon

By Pearl Maria D’Souza 
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bangalore University (BU) has already earmarked 15 acres for an Inter-University Yoga Centre, the first of its kind, at the Jnanabharathi Campus under a project by the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) and University Grants Commission (UGC). The university syndicate has approved land for the project. The state government’s approval is awaited. BU has already made yoga compulsory for all affiliated colleges. 

While the UGC states that the Inter-University Centre for Yogic Sciences will strengthen the knowledge of yoga and yogic sciences and disseminate the benefits of yoga, Bangalore University Vice-Chancellor K R Venugopal sees the institute as part of the 50 acres on campus that focus on holistic development of students. This, as the centre is located near the NSS Bhavan and the upcoming Buddha Kendra.

The Buddha Dhyana Kendra will be setup on five acres of land and will include the installation of a huge pyramid, where 3,000 people can meditate and a huge statue of Buddha.BU has also earmarked two acres for a Bengaluru-unit for the Council of Architecture (CoA), which is headquartered in New Delhi.

The CoA which is the apex body just like AICTE, but for Architecture, is investing Rs 40 crores in infrastructure on the two-acre land -- which includes -- national digital library, Studio, auditorium. These facilities will be used by department of Architecture of BU, which will help department attain Centre of Excellence status, added Venugopal. As much as 50 acres of land is earmarked for aerospace and space technology institute, 50 acres for medical and botanical garden.

