KSRTC bus conductor held for molesting passenger

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A KSRTC bus conductor was arrested by the Subramanyanagar police on charges of molesting a 21-year-old woman passenger. Esubu Ali Thallura (40), the conductor attached to KSRTC Puttur unit, is the arrested person. Police said that the complainant, who wanted to go to Hassan, had boarded the KSRTC bus near Govardhan theatre in Yeshwantpur, on Saturday morning. While the bus was near Solur, the conductor allegedly sat next to the woman and allegedly touched her inappropriately.

Though she tried to resist, he continued to do it and the woman started recording it on her phone. The conductor noticed this and took her mobile phone and forced her to share her phone number with him. “When the bus reached Belur Cross, the complainant gathered courage, slapped the conductor and got down.

She took another bus from Belur to Hassan and filed a complaint in connection with the incident on Sunday, following which the bus conductor was arrested,” the police added. The passenger had also posted a video of the incident on social media platforms and it had gone viral. Following the incident, the KSRTC has kept Esubu Ali under suspension pending enquiry.