By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Heading to DYU Art Café in Koramangala, anytime soon? If yes, then along with cheese balls, exotic pizzas and shakes, you can treat yourself to eye-catching paintings by Varun N Rao.

Rao has long been fascinated by light. Who isn’t? The very concept of light emitted from any source, be it candles, lanterns and ‘diyas’ tears away the darkness and illuminates everything around it.

It creates a wonderful play of light and shadows that viewers can feast their eyes on and get mesmerised.

Rao has put his inspiration of fascination on canvas. He uses a lot of still life props (from daily use home objects) and also gets his wife to pose with the props to get the desired composition.

The month-long exhibition displays some of Varun’s realistic light-themed paintings, portraits and stippling-based paintings too. Enjoy the creativity while you spend some time sipping hot chocolate. Let the play of light and shadow heal your soul and refresh your mind.

Varun (35) is a Mechanical Engineer turned Content Marketer at a US-based software company in Bengaluru. In his strictly me-time, he creates realistic portraits, paintings and funny caricatures. He also creates digital works and explores new trends in the art world both, digital and fine art.