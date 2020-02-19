BBMP gets tank authority nod to develop lakes, greens see red

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Officials of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and Karnataka Tank Conservation & Development Authority (KTCDA) are under the scanner of activists once again, this time for lake rejuvenation plan. The BBMP on Monday got a thumbs up from the KTCDA to undertake rejuvenation works for one set of lakes under the BBMP limits. “We have listed 68 out of all the lakes listed under BBMP, to take up for development in the first phase, in 19 packages.

In this, tenders have been invited for seven packages which are before the government for approval and they were approved by KTCDA. The state government has decided to grant Rs 317 crore under the Nagarothana scheme for a duration of three years. In the second meeting scheduled for the month end, the remaining packages will also be cleared,” said Mohan, K, BBMP, lake in-charge engineer.

Environmentalists say, there is no mention of taking up afforestation works in the list of works announced. “Instead, they have listed out laying rail track, developmental works and civil works. There is no mention of lake and green restoration. Seems like the government is looking at lakes for tourism and not as an environmental necessity,” the said.

BBMP officials, however, clarified that with the funds released by the state government, core and essential works like desilting, strengthening of bunds, restoration and reconstruction of inlets and outlets, and fencing will taken up. “For afforestation and, creation of walk ways and child safety mechanism, CSR funds will be utilised where citizens will be directly involved and there will be sense of ownership and responsibility,” the official explained.