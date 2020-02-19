CAG pulls up BMTC for eco-violation

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) is in trouble after the CAG report shows that the corporation has violated environmental norms while constructing a `6.92-crore bus depot. The BMTC had purchased land in January 2008 at Dasanapura Hobli from the state government. The depot was constructed in 2012 and operations began soon after.

But the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board issued a show-cause notice for non-compliance of Air and Water Acts. The report said BMTC had only applied for consent under the Air Act and was releasing untreated effluents into open drains. Also, solid waste from the depot was disposed of in open areas.

The KSPCB environmental officer had informed BMTC that the depot was located at the TG Halli Reservoir catchment area where only green category industries are allowed. BMTC set up an effluent treatment plant in 2014, but KSPCB refused permission again.