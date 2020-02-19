Home Cities Bengaluru

CAG pulls up BMTC for eco-violation

But the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board issued a show-cause notice for non-compliance of Air and Water Acts.

Published: 19th February 2020 06:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2020 06:54 AM   |  A+A-

BMTC

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | EPS))

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) is in trouble after the CAG report shows that the corporation has violated environmental norms while constructing a `6.92-crore bus depot. The BMTC had purchased land in January 2008 at Dasanapura Hobli from the state government. The depot was constructed in 2012 and operations began soon after. 

But the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board issued a show-cause notice for non-compliance of Air and Water Acts. The report said BMTC had only applied for consent under the Air Act and was releasing untreated effluents into open drains. Also, solid waste from the depot was disposed of in open areas. 

The KSPCB environmental officer had informed BMTC that the depot was located at the TG Halli Reservoir catchment area where only green category industries are allowed. BMTC set up an effluent treatment plant in 2014, but KSPCB refused permission again.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BMTC
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | NIAID - RML)
Coronavirus: Ship quarantined off Chennai after 2 Chinese crewmen show fever symptoms
The Supreme Court of India (Photo | PTI)
PIL in SC seeks ending caste-based quota to kin of lawmakers, top officials
KP Ajith
The first PhD graduate from his university, this auto driver is an inspiration!
Injured pregnant dog dies, five puppies survive through 'C-section' in Tamil Nadu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
CVN Murthy
This retired Chief engineer spends 90% of pension on the poor
Sanjay Hegde and Sadhana Ramachandran - mediators appointed by Supreme Court - at Shaheen Bagh in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Make sure your right doesn't clash with that of others': SC interlocutor to Shaheen Bagh protesters
Gallery
Check out the squads for the Women's T20 World Cup in Australia that is set to kickstart on February 21. While Group A consists of Australia, India, New Zealand, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, Group B consists of England, Pakistan, South Africa, West Indies an
Women's T20 World Cup 2020: Check out the complete squads of all 10 teams
Here are the six players to watch when the women's Twenty20 World Cup begins on Friday.
Meg Lanning to Shafali Verma: Players to watch out for in Women's T20 World Cup 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp