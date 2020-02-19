Home Cities Bengaluru

Conman held for cheating students

The accused is Sailesh Kothari alias Gauresh Kumar Daga (48), who hails from Kolkata.

Published: 19th February 2020 06:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2020 06:51 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The sleuths of Central Crime Branch have arrested a man who allegedly cheated people with ‘fake’ advertisements claiming that he can get them engineering and medical seats in well-known colleges.The accused is Sailesh Kothari alias Gauresh Kumar Daga (48), who hails from Kolkata.

One Bubesh Bharati filed a complaint with the Srirampura police on Monday alleging that Kothari had cheated him of `1.70 lakh. Investigation revealed that the accused had two different Aadhaar cards with different names and addresses. The accused had cheated several other people from other states in a similar fashion. Police recovered cash and gold jewels from the accused.

