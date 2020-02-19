Home Cities Bengaluru

Gruha Bhagya: Mayor gives BDA flats to 60 pourakarmikas

Published: 19th February 2020 06:51 AM

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Mayor M Goutham Kumar on Tuesday started the process of distributing EWS (economically weaker section) flats to permanent pourakarmikas working with Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), west division. The sale deed was given to 60 of them under the Gruha Bhagya Yojane. There are 400 permanent pourakarmikas working under the BBMP limits, of which the corporation has identified 272 beneficiaries.

The flats which were distributed have been constructed by BDA in Allur and 60 flats were given in the first stage. Officials said the the state government had taken a decision to give flats through the directorate of municipal administration in 2014- 15 and Rs 25 crore was allocated for this. So far, Rs 10 crore has been released to implement the project. 

The official said that each flat costs Rs 9 lakh, of which Rs 6 crore will be borne by the directorate and Rs 3 lakh will be invested by the BBMP. The eligibility criteria for allotting the flats is that the permanent pourakarmika should have served at least 10- 15 years in the BBMP, even if there is more than one pourakarmika in the family, only one flat will be allotted and the flat will only be given to those who have no permanent home in the state and who reside in rented accommodations.  

