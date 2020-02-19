Home Cities Bengaluru

MCI yet to amend rules, interns still wait for stipends

On February 5, 2019, the MCI board of governors issued a public notice proposing to make it compulsory for private colleges to pay stipends on par with the state or central governments’ remuneration.

Published: 19th February 2020 06:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2020 06:53 AM   |  A+A-

By Chetana Belagere
Express News Service

BENGALURU: It has been a year, and the Medical Council of India (MCI) is still ‘waiting’ for suggestions and comments on the amendment to the regulations of ‘Graduate Medical Education, 1997’, which would make MBBS interns of private colleges eligible for stipends like postgraduate medical students. Interns at most private medical colleges are forced to work for free or paid very little, while they do equal amount of work as their PG counterparts. 

“We were quite hopeful when the MCI put out a public notice way back in 2019 stating that it is considering an amendment to the regulations. However, nothing has come through. Why is MCI sitting on this proposal,” asked Priyadarshini B K, an MBBS student from one of the private colleges in Bengaluru.
This is an issue not only in Karnataka, but also in several states, including Kerala and Odisha. Medical experts feel that it can be sorted out only if MCI makes it mandatory and passes a rule. 

On February 5, 2019, the MCI board of governors issued a public notice proposing to make it compulsory for private colleges to pay stipends on par with the state or central governments’ remuneration. The board said that it was considering amending the Regulations on Graduate Medical Education, 1997 to include a provision to this effect.  It had sought comments and suggestions within 15 days.

Dr Babu K V, a Kerala-based activist and founder-member of the Alliance of Doctors for Ethical Healthcare (ADEH), told TNIE that it has been a long wait and he had, in fact, appreciated the MCI move when it was announced last year. “The plight of MBBS interns was brought to the notice of MCI way back in 2016, but we were very disappointed with their answer. This is a burning issue in many states and it was brought to the attention of the Travancore Kochin Medical Council, which transferred it to MCI in 2016,” he said.

But the MCI at its executive meeting in 2017 washed its hands of the issue, even in cases concerning Karnataka interns, he explained. “The Executive Committee did not approve the recommendations of the Academic Committee as GME Regulations do not provide for payment of stipend to interns and said the issue is beyond the purview of MCI,” he said. Dr Veerabhadraiah T A of KMC said, “In the coming meeting, we will discuss this issue with our chairman. It can be sorted out if MCI makes it compulsory.”

Stipend amount ranges from Rs 20,000-25,000 in various states
PG students are paid anywhere between 
Rs 30,000 and 
Rs 40,000 
Central government PG students are paid above Rs 25,000

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | NIAID - RML)
Coronavirus: Ship quarantined off Chennai after 2 Chinese crewmen show fever symptoms
The Supreme Court of India (Photo | PTI)
PIL in SC seeks ending caste-based quota to kin of lawmakers, top officials
KP Ajith
The first PhD graduate from his university, this auto driver is an inspiration!
Injured pregnant dog dies, five puppies survive through 'C-section' in Tamil Nadu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
CVN Murthy
This retired Chief engineer spends 90% of pension on the poor
Sanjay Hegde and Sadhana Ramachandran - mediators appointed by Supreme Court - at Shaheen Bagh in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Make sure your right doesn't clash with that of others': SC interlocutor to Shaheen Bagh protesters
Gallery
Check out the squads for the Women's T20 World Cup in Australia that is set to kickstart on February 21. While Group A consists of Australia, India, New Zealand, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, Group B consists of England, Pakistan, South Africa, West Indies an
Women's T20 World Cup 2020: Check out the complete squads of all 10 teams
Here are the six players to watch when the women's Twenty20 World Cup begins on Friday.
Meg Lanning to Shafali Verma: Players to watch out for in Women's T20 World Cup 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp