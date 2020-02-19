NIA chargesheet against 12 JMB members

Home Cities Bengaluru

BENGALURU: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday filed a chargesheet against 12 people of the Bengaluru module of the proscribed Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Activities Act (UAPA).The chargesheet, filed before the special NIA court in Bengaluru, pertains to the case when the NIA seized incriminating material from a house that the accused had rented and used in Chikkabanavara in Bengaluru. 

The case was initially registered at Soldevanahalli police station and was later re-registered by the NIA. On July 8, 2019, the NIA seized material such as electrical and electronic items, tools, chemical apparatus, containers etc. used for making bombs and IEDs. They also recovered 9mm live ammunition, digital cameras, and hand written documents.

The chargesheet has been filed against Najir Sheikh alias Patla Anas (25), of West Bengal’s Murshidabad district, Arif Hussain alias  Anas (24), of Barpeta district, Assam, Asif Ikbal (23), from Murshidabad, Jahidul Islam alias Kausar (40) from Maymansingh, Bangladesh, Kador Kazi alias Mijanur Rahaman (33), Habibur Rahaman SK alias Talha (28) from Birbhum district, West Bengal, Mohammed Dilwar Hossain (28), from Malda district, West Bengal, Mustafizur Rahman alias Tuhin (39) from Birbhum district, Adil Sheikh alias Asadullah (27), Abdul Karim alias Karim SK (21) and Mosaraf Hossain alias  Hossain (22) from Murshidabad. They have been booked under Sections 120B r/w 395, 452, 468, 471 of the IPC; Sections 17, 18, 18A, 18B, 19, 20, 21, 23 of the UAP Act, 1967; Section 25(1A) of the Arms Act and Section 14A of the Foreigners Act 1946 in Case No. RC-19/ 2019/NIA/DLI.

An NIA spokesperson said that investigation revealed that all the accused are members of the JMB, a proscribed terrorist organisation, and were involved in a criminal conspiracy to commit or prepare to commit terrorist acts.

