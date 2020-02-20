Home Cities Bengaluru

All you need to know about epilepsy 

Recurrent seizures are most commonly seen among children below the age of one; hereditary factors play a role too

Published: 20th February 2020 06:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th February 2020 06:47 AM   |  A+A-

By Dr Anuradha H K
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Epilepsy is a chronic and debilitating disorder, which causes recurrent seizures, sometimes without any apparent cause. The term ‘epilepsy’ encompasses a group of neurological diseases, that is, conditions that affect the nervous system, characterized by epileptic seizures commonly referred to as ‘fits’. A seizure occurs when there is an abrupt burst of electrical activity in the brain. 

Patients with epilepsy may have more than one type of seizure and may have other symptoms of neurological problems as well. Epilepsy affects people of all ages – there are around 50 million people living with epilepsy worldwide, and more than 10 million people in India.

A seizure can be a primary generalised seizure which begins with a widespread electrical discharge that involves both sides of the brain at once. Hereditary factors play a role in this type of seizure. The second type of seizure is a partial seizure which begins with an electrical discharge in one limited area of the brain. These include head injury, brain infection, stroke, tumour, or changes in the way an area of the brain was formed before birth (called cortical dysplasias).

What happens during an epileptic attack?
Messages are constantly transferred across the brain cells and the cells are capable of either stimulating or stopping a signal from being transmitted. This activity is usually balanced properly in the brain however during a seizure there is an imbalance in this activity.

Emergency measures to deal with a person having a seizure:
●    Until the attack is over, stay with the individual and ensure there are no objects nearby that may cause injury
●    Watch and time the duration of the individual’s seizure attack
●    It can be scary to witness a person undergoing a seizure attack, stay calm and collected as it will last for a few minutes
●    Ensure that the person has a clear air passage and can breathe properly
●    Keep their head supported and move them over to one side
●    Do not apply excessive pressure on the person’s body to keep them still
●    Do not put anything in the mouth of the patient
●    Do not try to feed the patient or keep them any pills until they are fully awake and alert

Who is more susceptible to developing epilepsy?
Epilepsy is most commonly detected among children before the age of one. There is a steady decline in the number of cases detected till the age of 10. The next age group that is at risk are people older than 55 years old when people become more prone to developing Alzheimer’s, brain tumours or stroke which can lead to epilepsy.

What triggers an epileptic attack?
Missing medications, a lack of sleep or disrupted sleep, heavy alcohol use or seizures after alcohol withdrawal, use of cocaine and other recreational drugs, hormonal or menstrual cycle changes, flashing lights or patterns, noises or foods can trigger an epileptic attack.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | NIAID - RML)
Coronavirus: Ship quarantined off Chennai after 2 Chinese crewmen show fever symptoms
The Supreme Court of India (Photo | PTI)
PIL in SC seeks ending caste-based quota to kin of lawmakers, top officials
KP Ajith
The first PhD graduate from his university, this auto driver is an inspiration!
Injured pregnant dog dies, five puppies survive through 'C-section' in Tamil Nadu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This Telangana man loves Donald Trump so much, he built a statue for him
Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal during a press meet to promote his film 'Bhoot: The Haunted Ship'. (Photo| ANI)
Why did Vicky Kaushal agree to act in 'Bhoot' when he's afraid of horror films?
Gallery
19 people were killed when the KSRTC Volvo bus in which they were travelling from Bangalore to Ernakulam collided with a container lorry at Avinashi near Coimbatore . Around 23 persons were injured in the accident. (Photo by special arrangement)
IN PICS | Ernakulam-Bengaluru KSRTC bus collides with lorry in Tamil Nadu, 19 dead
Check out the squads for the Women's T20 World Cup in Australia that is set to kickstart on February 21. While Group A consists of Australia, India, New Zealand, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, Group B consists of England, Pakistan, South Africa, West Indies an
Women's T20 World Cup 2020: Check out the complete squads of all 10 teams
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp