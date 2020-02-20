Anti-CAA protesters in Bengaluru up the ante

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: On a day the Supreme Court-appointed interlocutors Sanjay Hegde and Sadhana Ramachandran reached out to the hundreds of people protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act, four women at the Bilal Bagh protest site in Bengaluru launched an indefinite hunger strike demanding withdrawal of the CAA and shelving of the proposed National Register for Citizens.

Warsi, a resident of Frazer Town, and Amreen Taj, a resident of Tannery Road, started their hunger strike at 8 am on Wednesday. They had initially decided to stage a 48-hour hunger strike, but changed their mind later and decided to go on an indefinite hunger strike. They were joined by 19-year-old Fathima Saba from Govindpura and Sumaiya Banu from KG Halli who are on a 48-hour strike.

Meanwhile, thousand of people held a massive protest against the amended Citizenship Act at Chepauk in Chennai even as agitations were held across Tamil Nadu on Wednesday. In a massive show of strength, agitators came in swathes and converged at Chepauk, before taking out a brief march. Representatives from DMK and other political parties also took part in the protest.