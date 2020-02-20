Home Cities Bengaluru

As good as old: Ugly Indian scrubs graffiti off Cubbon Park rock

Not many know that this rock has a history as old as that of Lalbagh. It is a part of the city’s heritage and is a geological monument, representing the Peninsular Gneiss.

Published: 20th February 2020 06:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th February 2020 06:56 AM   |  A+A-

volunteers from Ugly Indian cleaning it

By Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Visitors of Cubbon Park had noticed that a rock at the park was defaced recently. It bore a graffiti of ‘SA’ and ‘SB’ in red hearts. Thanks to the Ugly Indian team, it has been cleaned up on Tuesday and became a pleasant surprise for visitors and morning walkers. The UI team partnered with Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and informed officials of Horticulture department while taking up the cleaning drive. The drive gains importance as it has been done just when the BBMP and the Horticulture Department are planning to improve facilities in the prime lung space of the city under the Smart City programme. 

The defaced rock at Cubbon Park

“It takes just five minutes to deface public property or a heritage site. However, it took us almost the entire day to scrub it clean. We saw the graffiti during the public consultation meeting and after that we could not rest. We informed the BBMP and the horticulture department officials, then started our job. We scrubbed it clean with permitted acids and paint removers, ensuring that the stone’s structure is not tampered with,” said a UI volunteer. 

Not many know that this rock has a history as old as that of Lalbagh. It is a part of the city’s heritage and is a geological monument, representing the Peninsular Gneiss. “While the Lalbagh rock is well preserved, the one at Cubbon park, which is also a prime tourist attraction, has been neglected due to which it became a place for people to show their ‘artistic talent’. We are willing to join hands with horticulture department to fix other such rocks,” the volunteer said. 

Recollecting the anti-CAA graffiti done at Church Street recently, a BBMP official said that the police put another layer of paint on it to wipe it out, but ideally it should have been white-washed. The method adopted by UI shows the way, that public properties cannot be defaced and people should join hands to protect them.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | NIAID - RML)
Coronavirus: Ship quarantined off Chennai after 2 Chinese crewmen show fever symptoms
The Supreme Court of India (Photo | PTI)
PIL in SC seeks ending caste-based quota to kin of lawmakers, top officials
KP Ajith
The first PhD graduate from his university, this auto driver is an inspiration!
Injured pregnant dog dies, five puppies survive through 'C-section' in Tamil Nadu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This Telangana man loves Donald Trump so much, he built a statue for him
Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal during a press meet to promote his film 'Bhoot: The Haunted Ship'. (Photo| ANI)
Why did Vicky Kaushal agree to act in 'Bhoot' when he's afraid of horror films?
Gallery
19 people were killed when the KSRTC Volvo bus in which they were travelling from Bangalore to Ernakulam collided with a container lorry at Avinashi near Coimbatore . Around 23 persons were injured in the accident. (Photo by special arrangement)
IN PICS | Ernakulam-Bengaluru KSRTC bus collides with lorry in Tamil Nadu, 19 dead
Check out the squads for the Women's T20 World Cup in Australia that is set to kickstart on February 21. While Group A consists of Australia, India, New Zealand, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, Group B consists of England, Pakistan, South Africa, West Indies an
Women's T20 World Cup 2020: Check out the complete squads of all 10 teams
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp