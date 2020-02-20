Home Cities Bengaluru

Augmenting an argumentative reality

Brand consultant Sheetal S has found  a way to bridge poetry and protest

Published: 20th February 2020 06:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th February 2020 06:45 AM   |  A+A-

Sheetal S/Airpoetry from Paris, France

By  Rajesh Abraham
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The air here is not orange This air is just as yours as mine You cannot divide this air”
 Poetry has been for the most time, a minimal and resilient voice—individually and collectively—in times of uncertainty and conflict. It has the power to string together, with simplicity and innocence, the most strongest messages. Taking a step further, Sheetal S, a brand consultant and designer, author of the three lines above, has launched a mobile app named Airpoetry, which allows a ‘multi-sensory usage’ of poetry. According to her, the motivation for the App happened when friends told her that they wished they could put up an indestructible banner or billboard, that nobody can access or remove.

 Given the political weather in India, she says people across the globe wanted to show solidarity but found it difficult to show their affinity to an event/protest for various reasons— they may be located far away from the venue, or restrained from attending protests by parents or authorities. Poetry through augmented reality or AR, she reckons, is the answer. After downloading the app, the user can place the three lines anywhere. “One can take a picture of your friend and share it on social media to amplify the impact with the hashtag#airpoetry,” Sheetal says, adding that her friends have used it in Seattle, London, Mumbai, and Delhi. “They are all very excited. For one, you don’t have to carry anything, and secondly, it’s very easy to share it on social media,” she says. 

Kitebe Pvt Ltd, a Kochi-based AR development platform has helped Sheetal in this self-funded project. The app can be downloaded in iOS and Android platforms. As users will be using the lines in various surfaces, Kitebe experimented with various colours. The app accesses the mobile camera, locates the surface and place the poetry. “You can put it on any national monument, on historical places and share it online. It’s a banner you cannot erase. You can augment the poem five times,” she adds.

In the second phase, Sheetal is planning to have filters to prevent abusive speech or type in their own lines. “It will come to the admin for approval before people can post it,” she explains. The third stage, she admits, is an ambitious one. It will allow people to see an image shared by another person on a monument or structure using the app.

“If you put a message on Kaloor stadium, and someone else looks at the building through the app, they’ll be able to read what you have typed,” she says. But, the project requires lot of money and hard work. It is modelled based on ‘Scape’ in London, where the company scaped the entire city using visual positioning system or VPS. Users can get entire details of a monument—history, geography, construction, ownership or restoration. For now, Sheetal is busy shelling out money from her brand consulting start-up bubblewrap to put across the message of peace in these divisive times. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | NIAID - RML)
Coronavirus: Ship quarantined off Chennai after 2 Chinese crewmen show fever symptoms
The Supreme Court of India (Photo | PTI)
PIL in SC seeks ending caste-based quota to kin of lawmakers, top officials
KP Ajith
The first PhD graduate from his university, this auto driver is an inspiration!
Injured pregnant dog dies, five puppies survive through 'C-section' in Tamil Nadu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This Telangana man loves Donald Trump so much, he built a statue for him
Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal during a press meet to promote his film 'Bhoot: The Haunted Ship'. (Photo| ANI)
Why did Vicky Kaushal agree to act in 'Bhoot' when he's afraid of horror films?
Gallery
19 people were killed when the KSRTC Volvo bus in which they were travelling from Bangalore to Ernakulam collided with a container lorry at Avinashi near Coimbatore . Around 23 persons were injured in the accident. (Photo by special arrangement)
IN PICS | Ernakulam-Bengaluru KSRTC bus collides with lorry in Tamil Nadu, 19 dead
Check out the squads for the Women's T20 World Cup in Australia that is set to kickstart on February 21. While Group A consists of Australia, India, New Zealand, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, Group B consists of England, Pakistan, South Africa, West Indies an
Women's T20 World Cup 2020: Check out the complete squads of all 10 teams
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp