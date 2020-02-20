Bilal Bagh women raise stakes, begin hunger strike

Iffath Fathima By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Bilal Bagh protest over the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) entered its 12th day on Wednesday, with women deciding to up the ante. Four women have launched an indefinite hunger strike demanding withdrawal of the CAA and shelving the proposed National Register for Citizens.Warsi, a resident of Frazer town, and Amreen Taj, a resident of Tannery Road, started their hunger strike at 8 am in the morning. They had first decided to go on a 48-hour hunger strike, but changed their mind later and decided to go on an indefinite hunger strike. Meanwhile, 19-year-old Fathima Saba from Govindpura and Sumaiya Banu from KG Halli have decided to stage a hunger strike for 48 hours.

Warsi told The New Indian Express, “We reached the 12th day of protest on Wednesday, and so far the government has done nothing. Even Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has not come forward to give us justice. We don’t care even if we collapse or anything happens to us. It is better to die fighting for our freedom than following their absurd laws.”

Taj said, “People might think we have no work no family and that is why we are protesting this way every day. However, the fact is even we have families. My sister is taking care of my son and daughter.”Saba said, “As I have my college going on, I will not be able to go on an indefinite hunger strike. Hence, I decided to do it for 24 hours and then see if I can continue. What we want to convey is when political parties ask us for votes, we vote them. Now, when we want something, they should also listen to us.”

The protesters also revealed that they have been having problems with the police coming and asking them to vacate the place causing inconvenience to them. “However, since two days, they have stopped after the Supreme Court said that citizens have the right to protest.” added Warsi.More than 500 people were found protesting on Wednesday. “Many teachers or volunteers are coming forward and teaching the children drawing, painting, book reading, playing games and story-telling so that the children have some good time and also better their skills.” said Najmus Saher, a volunteer.