Call of the wild 

Karunya Ram By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: It has been such a hectic year already. So just to get some family time, I did a quick two-day trip to Shivamogga, with my parents and sister. The main aim was to visit Sakrebailu Elephant Training Camp. The fun part about the place is to see the mahout shower the elephants early in the morning. It’s a sight of delight to see those animals have fun. One particular elephant came from the wild to the camp a year ago and was still untrained. I tried to be daring by attempting to click a photograph with that elephant.

Those who stayed there tried to convince me against the idea but I somehow managed to get the picture. The trip was just a five-hour drive from Bengaluru, but it was much needed. We went without any driver helping us out. I convinced my sister by saying that both of us would take turns to drive so that no one would get tired.

It turned out to be quite the picturesque drive, where certain spots were filled with fog.

All our meals were in different local eateries and we could not come across a single bad one. Since I was updating my Instagram with my travel stories, people also started pouring in their suggestions. The author is a Sandalwood actor.