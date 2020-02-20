Home Cities Bengaluru

Dance that heals

 Various Bengaluru-based contemporary dancers are coming together to produce a show with multiple stories.

Published: 20th February 2020 06:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th February 2020 06:40 AM   |  A+A-

Pics: Danilla Donald Correya

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Various Bengaluru-based contemporary dancers are coming together to produce a show with multiple stories. Dancer Snigdha Prabhakar will be premiering her solo production, Relax into your being, on February 21, at Shoonya - Centre for Art and Somatic Practices. 

Prabhakar, who considers dance as the marriage of body and mind, says the event will  be dedicated to this theory of hers but, with a little twist in it. In this event, dance will be used as tools to bring many vulnerable stories and also will be used as visual healing. “Today, contemporary dance has evolved to not only entertain the audience but also move them to understand the self and explore one’s self through viewing the performers,” says Prabhakar. The 50-minutes piece will be speaking about suppression due to gender, class, caste and race. 

The evening also will be followed by a performance called Deham by Raam Kumar and Sujood by Akhil Jamkhandi. The two dance pieces will  also be exploring the complexity of human body and mind. 
Relax into your Being will be performed at Shoonya - Centre for Art and Somatic Practices, on February 21, 7:30 pm onwards. The entry fee is `200. For any queries please on this number +918904715412.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | NIAID - RML)
Coronavirus: Ship quarantined off Chennai after 2 Chinese crewmen show fever symptoms
The Supreme Court of India (Photo | PTI)
PIL in SC seeks ending caste-based quota to kin of lawmakers, top officials
KP Ajith
The first PhD graduate from his university, this auto driver is an inspiration!
Injured pregnant dog dies, five puppies survive through 'C-section' in Tamil Nadu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This Telangana man loves Donald Trump so much, he built a statue for him
Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal during a press meet to promote his film 'Bhoot: The Haunted Ship'. (Photo| ANI)
Why did Vicky Kaushal agree to act in 'Bhoot' when he's afraid of horror films?
Gallery
19 people were killed when the KSRTC Volvo bus in which they were travelling from Bangalore to Ernakulam collided with a container lorry at Avinashi near Coimbatore . Around 23 persons were injured in the accident. (Photo by special arrangement)
IN PICS | Ernakulam-Bengaluru KSRTC bus collides with lorry in Tamil Nadu, 19 dead
Check out the squads for the Women's T20 World Cup in Australia that is set to kickstart on February 21. While Group A consists of Australia, India, New Zealand, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, Group B consists of England, Pakistan, South Africa, West Indies an
Women's T20 World Cup 2020: Check out the complete squads of all 10 teams
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp