Dance that heals

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Various Bengaluru-based contemporary dancers are coming together to produce a show with multiple stories. Dancer Snigdha Prabhakar will be premiering her solo production, Relax into your being, on February 21, at Shoonya - Centre for Art and Somatic Practices.

Prabhakar, who considers dance as the marriage of body and mind, says the event will be dedicated to this theory of hers but, with a little twist in it. In this event, dance will be used as tools to bring many vulnerable stories and also will be used as visual healing. “Today, contemporary dance has evolved to not only entertain the audience but also move them to understand the self and explore one’s self through viewing the performers,” says Prabhakar. The 50-minutes piece will be speaking about suppression due to gender, class, caste and race.

The evening also will be followed by a performance called Deham by Raam Kumar and Sujood by Akhil Jamkhandi. The two dance pieces will also be exploring the complexity of human body and mind.

Relax into your Being will be performed at Shoonya - Centre for Art and Somatic Practices, on February 21, 7:30 pm onwards. The entry fee is `200. For any queries please on this number +918904715412.