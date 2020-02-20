Going the ‘Bacardi’ way

Express News Service

BENGALURU: A city-based start-up has made the boardroom of popular alcohol brand ‘Bacardi’ in Spain, albeit smarter. The Conversational Analytical Platform by Data Semantics has become the talking brain that crunches large amounts of numeric data about the condition of the company, and thereby spews out the relevant information on demand, in comprehensible audio-visual formats.

According to Chief Marketing Officer of Data Semantics Dinu Sam David, the technology was developed with the corporate IT section of Bacardi. “Instead of manually looking through files, those in the boardroom can now use a conversational platform or data visualisation tool, to get very precise information in lesser time,” he said.

The simplified data in the boardrooms and sales, helps the client make informed, data driven decisions, said Kapil Khanna, the chief strategy officer. The team displayed their technology at the two-day CII’s AI Application & Digi-Tech Summit and Expo that concluded on Wednesday. Run on Google’s conversational platform ‘Alexa’, the small screen showed graphs of the regional and global performance of a company in terms of sales.

It also tracked the least performing worker by all the data it had collected, and analysed using a specific algorithm.The technology extends even to voice assistance platforms like Siri and Google Assistance, and conversational platforms like WhatsApp and Telegram, added Khanna – the latter, where the data in pictorial form will be provided on demand.