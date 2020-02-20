Injured cop undergoes plastic surgery, recovers

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Devaraj DR, the constable attached to Jnanabharathi police station who was attacked by fans of Kannada actor Darshan during the latter’s birthday celebrations in the wee hours of Sunday has undergone a plastic surgery.The police said the constable who is undergoing treatment at a private hospital is stable and is ready for discharge. As the government’s Arogya Bhagya insurance scheme does not cover plastic surgeries, Devaraj’s colleagues and friends have pooled in money for his treatment. Devaraj’s nose and eye socket bones were fractured after the miscreants pelted stones at him.

Constable Deveraj DR

DCP (West) Ramesh Banot said all the expenses of the treatment which are not covered under the insurance scheme will be borne by the police department. “For now, we have arranged the money and paid to the hospital. I have asked the hospital management to send the bill of treatment that will not be covered by the insurance scheme. Senior officers have assured that all the expenses will be borne by the department”.

Banot said he was overwhelmed by the response of his colleagues and friends who came forward to contribute to the treatment wholeheartedly. “Some of my friends also called me and said they would bear the expenses completely and I would like to thank them all. As Devaraj was on duty when the incident took place, the department will take care of the expenses,” he added.Devaraj who was on crowd control duty during Darshan’s birthday celebrations was hit by the actor’s fans when he told them to stand in queues to wish him.

No arrests made yet

The Rajarajeshwari Nagar police who have registered a case in connection with the incident are yet to make any arrests. “We are waiting for Devaraj to recover so that he can give a clear picture of what happened and also identify those who attacked him,” an officer said. “We have not got any CCTV footage of the incident and if we had got it, it could have been easy for us to track the miscreants. However, we are gathering information about those who pelted stones at the constable,” he added.