Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath to host Artisan’s Bazaar

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bengaluru’s premier fine arts institute is back with its annual Artisans Bazaar, an art, craft, handlooms and lifestyle exhibition. Arts and crafts lovers can browse through over 100 stalls set up on the Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath’s premises on Kumarakrupa Road between February 21 and March 1. The exhibition will be open from 11am to 7pm.

Besides the various stalls exhibiting and selling handicrafts made by artisans from all across the country, the exhibition will also have live music performances and workshops. Articles on sale include ethnic and contemporary arts and crafts, clothing, handloom sarees, jewellery, home décor, furniture and handicraft products.The Bazaar will also display Lucknow chikankari, Manipuri pottery, Jodhpuri jutis, kalamkari prints, wall hangings, etc.