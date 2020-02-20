Surging crowds at MM Hills worry Forest officials

Bosky Khanna By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Forest department officials have once again looked helpless in front of a large crowd, this time for religious reasons. Thousands of people have been gathering on the foothills of MM Hills, on the banks of Cauvery River at Sangam and even in the forest of Cauvery Wildlife Sanctuary. The rush of people is to visit the Male Mahadeshwara Temple atop MM Hills, where grand Mahashivaratri celebrations will be held on Friday. The surging crowds have left the forest department officials worried as they are unable to control the people and ensure that the forest is not set on fire by the visitors.

“We have no count of the people gathering in the forests and surrounding areas. Though we have put an end to setting up of commercial establishments, we are unable to regulate the number of people and the routes they take. The visitors have been trekking through the forests and are even staying inside,” said a senior official of the department.

People are bathing and washing clothes and utensils in the river, while many are also napping and taking shelter in the forest patch. At night, to keep themselves warm, the visitors have been setting small bonfires, activists pointed out. They demanded that the government and forest officials put restrictions, create proper walking paths and control the crowd.

“People have been burning camphor, dry coconut shells and dry grass. This is a major worry for us as it is the dry summer season and the forest may catch fire, as it has happened in the past,” the forest official said.There is a total lack of control despite department officials calling for volunteers a few days ago to join hands with them to create awareness among people and to manage crowds. A forest official admitted that the volunteers are manning the forests towards the Talabetta side, but not towards the Sangam, where more help is needed.